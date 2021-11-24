Advertisement

InvestigateTV: How to check charities before you donate

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Consumer Investigative Reporter Ashley Reynolds from Gray Television affiliate KY3 in Springfield, Missouri joined InvestigateTV to give her best tips for checking into charities before you donate hard-earned money.

Charity Navigator and Give.Org are Ashley’s favorite resources for checking various organizations to see things such as how much money goes to causes and how much money people employed by the organizations make.

“I like to see how much money the board members make. I like to see how much the CEO makes and then compare it to the overall budget,” Reynolds said.

She also said it’s good to look into how successful fundraisers have been for charities and where donations actually go. Once people find that information, they can be shocked.

“Most of us have good hearts. We want to do the right thing. We want to help other people,” Reynolds said.

One other tip from Reynolds: If a charity was started in the last couple of years, its documents may not be online. She said in that case, you should feel empowered to ask for their financial information directly before making a donation.

“Any charity should have that information readily available. And the thing that you want to keep in mind is that most legitimate charities want to share this information because they do want your money and they want to be transparent. Most charities are proud of how they are spending donor dollars, and they want to put that information right up front,” Reynolds said.

