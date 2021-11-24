Advertisement

Mets owner Cohen criticizes Steven Matz’s agent for deal with Cards

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Steven Matz throws against the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game,...
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Steven Matz throws against the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Mets owner Steve Cohen criticized pitcher Steven Matz for reaching an agreement with the St. Louis Cardinals rather than New York.

“I’m not happy this morning. I’ve never seen such unprofessional behavior exhibited by a player’s agent. I guess words and promises don’t matter,” Cohen wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

Matz and the Cardinals have agreed to a $44 million, four-year contract, a deal subject to a successful physical, according to published reports.

Rob Martin, the pitcher’s agent, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Matz, a 30-year-old left-hander who is from Long Island, pitched for the Mets from 2015-20 and was traded to Toronto last January. He went a career-best 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts for the Blue Jays, then became a free agent.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

