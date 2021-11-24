Missouri Gov. Parson plans trade mission to Israel, Greece

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and the first lady next month will travel to Israel and Greece for a trade mission, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.

Parson will be overseas Dec. 2-11 for his third trade mission since taking office. He had planned to visit Greece, Israel, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates in March 2020 but canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Parson previously visited Australia, France, Germany and Switzerland for trade missions.

His trips are funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, a nonprofit that has paid for similar trade missions for former governors.

The Governor’s Office described Israel and Greece as key trade partners in a Tuesday release.

Parson said the goal of the trip is to strengthen relationships, thank current partners and promote Missouri as a good business location.

“Countries around the world already purchase billions of dollars in Missouri-made products each year,” Parson said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to again represent our state to international officials and companies while promoting Missouri as an ideal business location.”

