Neighbors in north Springfield neighborhood worried after the latest shooting

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A shooting in north Springfield on Tuesday afternoon left neighbors shaken.

A shooting wounded a man in the hand near the corner of Lee and Nettleton. The shooting happened after an altercation between the victim and three men. Police arrested one of the three men wanted for questioning in the shooting. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his hand.

One woman witnessed the aftermath. Says she is worried for others in the neighborhood.

“Everybody’s safety,” said Lanette Coates. “I mean, even the neighbors are so nice. But it’s just crazy how people do stuff like this. I just don’t get it.”

Police say this case is an open investigation.

