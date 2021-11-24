U.S. Marshals, Greene County deputies arrest fugitive after foot pursuit in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - U.S. Marshals and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fugitive on Tuesday after a brief foot pursuit through a south Springfield neighborhood.

Dereck Ray Owens faces multiple felony charges in Webster and Greene Counties, including multiple counts of weapons, drugs, and forgery.

On November 15, the U.S. Marshals Service Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force joined the hunt for Owens. On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals and detectives from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit located Owens seated on a motorcycle near 800 S. Oak Park in Springfield. As they approached, Owens took off on foot with deputies in close pursuit. Deputies caught Owens a short time later without further incident.

Owens is believed to be responsible for at least two stolen vehicles recovered from the scene, including the motorcycle.

“Owens is charged with multiple weapons and drug charges stemming from a two-county crime spree in southwest Missouri,” said Mark James, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Missouri. “I’m thankful he was arrested without further danger to the community or our law enforcement officers.”

The U.S. Marshals Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force—Springfield Division, partners with members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, the Springfield Police Department, and the Joplin Police Department. The mission of U.S. Marshals Service fugitive programs is to seek out and arrest fugitives charged with violent crimes, drug and sex offenses, and other serious felonies. To accomplish this mission, the U.S. Marshals Service partners with local law enforcement agencies in 94 district offices, 85 local fugitive task forces, eight regional task forces, as well as many foreign countries. Submit tips on fugitives directly and anonymously to the U.S. Marshals Service by downloading the USMS Tips app to your Apple or Android device, or online at: https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/index.html

