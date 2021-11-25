Advertisement

Firefighters contain large brush fire in Camden County

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTREAL, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters contained a fire more than 1,000 acres in size in Camden County.

The Mid-County Fire Protection District says it started Saturday evening near Montreal off of Franklin Road. They contained the fire Tuesday. Firefighters say many landowners helped firefighters navigate the area. Crews say containment lines held up on Wednesday.  

The fire threatened homes and barns as well as livestock.  Investigators say it believes it was caused by outdoor burning.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3 Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares his winter weather outlook
The crash happened around 2 p.m. on U.S. 13 near Farm Road 94 north of Springfield.
4 kids, 2 adults injured after deer crashes into minivan north of Springfield
Phelps Norton
A closer look at the relationship between 2 Dallas County men charged with the murder of Cassidy Rainwater
U.S. Marshals, Greene County deputies arrest fugitive after foot pursuit in Springfield, Mo.
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder

Latest News

Missouri State head coach Dana Ford directs his team against Xavier during the second half of...
Prim leads Missouri St. past George Washington
Firefighters contain 1,000 acre brush fire near Montreal, Mo.
Doolittle Rural Fire Protection district wins grant
Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District wins grant for thermal imaging equipment
Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District wins grant for thermal imaging equipment