Firefighters contain large brush fire in Camden County

MONTREAL, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters contained a fire more than 1,000 acres in size in Camden County.

The Mid-County Fire Protection District says it started Saturday evening near Montreal off of Franklin Road. They contained the fire Tuesday. Firefighters say many landowners helped firefighters navigate the area. Crews say containment lines held up on Wednesday.

The fire threatened homes and barns as well as livestock. Investigators say it believes it was caused by outdoor burning.

