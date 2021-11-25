Firefighters investigate fire at Aurora, Mo. plant
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a fire at an Aurora plant Wednesday night.
Firefighters arrived on the scene of Renew Biomass around 6 p.m.
Investigators have not said how the fire started. It does not appear to be any injuries from the fire.
The company produces fiber-rich ingredients for pet foods.
