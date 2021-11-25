Advertisement

Firefighters investigate fire at Aurora, Mo. plant

Fire started Wednesday at the Biomass plant in Aurora, Mo.
Fire started Wednesday at the Biomass plant in Aurora, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a fire at an Aurora plant Wednesday night.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of Renew Biomass around 6 p.m.

Investigators have not said how the fire started. It does not appear to be any injuries from the fire.

The company produces fiber-rich ingredients for pet foods.

