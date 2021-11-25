Firefighters investigate fire at Aurora, Mo. plant

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a fire at an Aurora plant Wednesday night.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of Renew Biomass around 6 p.m.

Investigators have not said how the fire started. It does not appear to be any injuries from the fire.

The company produces fiber-rich ingredients for pet foods.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.