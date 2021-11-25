Advertisement

Fort Leonard Wood celebrates Thanksgiving with large meal

(U.S. Army photo by Michael Curtis)
By Joe Hickman
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - Fort Leonard Wood held its traditional Thanksgiving Day celebration Thursday in several of its dining facilities on post, with meals for service members and guests.

The meal included 8,000 pounds of turkey, 1,500 pounds of shrimp, 2,000 pounds of beef, and 3,000 assorted cakes and pies with all of the accompaniments.

“Thanksgiving is traditionally celebrated with family and friends, and for every service member that is training here on Fort Leonard Wood, their table will look different — the faces will be different — but the warmth which is felt will remain the same,” Leggett said. “It is with great honor that for every slice of turkey, candied sweet potato, assorted salads, and delicious festive desserts, we serve those who serve.”

Beverly Leggett, Installation Food Program manager, said more than 13,000 meals were severed during the lunch celebration, and 31,000-plus meals were severed throughout the day.

