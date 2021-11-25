Advertisement

Prim leads Missouri St. past George Washington

Missouri State head coach Dana Ford directs his team against Xavier during the second half of...
Missouri State head coach Dana Ford directs his team against Xavier during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday Nov. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Gaige Prim had 20 points as Missouri State beat George Washington 72-54 on Wednesday in the Naples Invitational.

Jaylen Minnett had 16 points for Missouri State (4-2). Ja’Monta Black added 14 points. Isiaih Mosley had seven rebounds.

James Bishop had 17 points for the Colonials (2-6). Joe Bamisile added 12 points and seven rebounds. Noel Brown also had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3 Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares his winter weather outlook
The crash happened around 2 p.m. on U.S. 13 near Farm Road 94 north of Springfield.
4 kids, 2 adults injured after deer crashes into minivan north of Springfield
Phelps Norton
A closer look at the relationship between 2 Dallas County men charged with the murder of Cassidy Rainwater
U.S. Marshals, Greene County deputies arrest fugitive after foot pursuit in Springfield, Mo.
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder

Latest News

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz argues a call during the second quarter of an NCAA college...
Mizzou’s Drinkwitz returning to Arkansas for rivalry game
FILE - Kansas City Royals' Wade Davis throws during the fifth inning of a spring training...
Reliever Wade Davis retires after 13 major league seasons
FILE - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke walks on the field during an NFL football game...
$790M settlement in lawsuit over Rams’ St. Louis departure
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Steven Matz throws against the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game,...
Mets owner Cohen criticizes Steven Matz’s agent for deal with Cards