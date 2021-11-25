Taney County Heroes Feed provides 120 meals to local law enforcement on Thanksgiving

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) -The Taney County Heroes Feed honored the work of local law enforcement officers Thursday.

This is the second year of the heroes feed. Event coordinator Mona Miller says the meal is a small way to give back to local law enforcement who do so much for the community year-round.

“It’s called a warm, fuzzy, the gift is in the giving, not the receiving. So therefore if you really want to give for Thanksgiving, make sure you’re feeding somebody else,” said Mona Miler.

Volunteers delivered 120 meals to officers in Branson, Hollister, and Forsyth. The preparation for the Heroes Feed started days ago.

”I started cooking Monday,” Miller said. “This is Thursday, so everything was done by last night.”

Miller says this wouldn’t have been possible without the numerous volunteers and food donations from the Veterans Task Force and Taney County businesses.

”Ron’s auto, his wife made all the potato salad and Country Mart did the cakes,” Miller said.

Hollister Police Officer Taylor Jenkins says the community support means everything to them.

”It just reaffirms to us that we’re out here for them and they’re out here for us, and to have the community to rally like that and bring us food is something we greatly appreciate,” Jenkins said.

For Hollister Police Officer, Joseph Giddens, the Heroes Meal brought a sense of normalcy to his Thanksgiving.

”It really means a lot to us and kinda makes us feel like we’re enjoying Thanksgiving with everybody else,” Giddens said.

Miller says she hopes the heroes feed becomes an annual event.

”I want it to be every year and get bigger every year,” said Miller.

Next year volunteers hope to extend the meal to firefighters and EMTs.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.