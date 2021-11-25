Advertisement

Power outages reported in West Central Springfield

Over 800 customers are without power in Springfield Thursday morning.
Over 800 customers are without power in Springfield Thursday morning.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities reports hundreds of customers are without power in Springfield Thursday morning.

City Utilities website shows most of the outages are between West Division Street and West Walnut Street.

Joel Alexander with City Utilities says the outage is caused by a damaged pole at North Clifton Ave and West Calhoun Street. It’s unclear how long the outage will last.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3 Meteorologist Ron Hearst shares his winter weather outlook
The crash happened around 2 p.m. on U.S. 13 near Farm Road 94 north of Springfield.
4 kids, 2 adults injured after deer crashes into minivan north of Springfield
Phelps Norton
A closer look at the relationship between 2 Dallas County men charged with the murder of Cassidy Rainwater
U.S. Marshals, Greene County deputies arrest fugitive after foot pursuit in Springfield, Mo.
Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan await verdict on charges related to...
All 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death convicted of murder

Latest News

High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own....
High school students build tiny homes for foster kids
The big day is finally here and whether you are preparing the turkey or just a side dish,...
How to avoid kitchen fires this Thanksgiving
How to avoid kitchen fires this Thanksgiving
Missouri State head coach Dana Ford directs his team against Xavier during the second half of...
Prim leads Missouri St. past George Washington