Power outages reported in West Central Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities reports hundreds of customers are without power in Springfield Thursday morning.

City Utilities website shows most of the outages are between West Division Street and West Walnut Street.

Joel Alexander with City Utilities says the outage is caused by a damaged pole at North Clifton Ave and West Calhoun Street. It’s unclear how long the outage will last.

