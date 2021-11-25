On Your Side: Attention holiday shoppers, don’t become a target for a thief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you plan to get out this holiday weekend among the hustle and bustle, do not be a target for thieves.

Ashley Reynolds uses our own parking lot at KYTV to show you how to think like a crook.

You can learn a lot about a person with a quick glance. A name is easy to figure out with a personalized makeup bag. Place items with personal information, like medications and mail, out of sight.

Put purses under seats or in the trunk.

Always lock your vehicle.

If you plan to shop a lot this weekend, bring a blanket and cover those bags.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.