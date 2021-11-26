Advertisement

Authorities seize methamphetamine, arrest man in Searcy County, Ark. drug raid

Deputies seized an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and arrested a man with a history of...
Deputies seized an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and arrested a man with a history of criminal charges earlier this week in a Searcy County, Arkansas, drug raid.(Searcy County Sheriff's Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOE, Ark. (KY3) - Deputies seized an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and arrested a man with a history of criminal charges earlier this week in a Searcy County, Arkansas, drug raid.

Clinton F. Elliott, 57, of St. Joe, Arkansas, was arrested following a warrant on Tuesday morning. Authorities say he was on probation after prior felony arrests.

The Searcy County Sheriff’s Department teamed up with law enforcement agencies in Elliott’s arrest, recovering methamphetamine and cash in the drug raid. It happened during the early morning hours of Nov. 23 outside of a home on Highway 65.

According to court documents, there was probable cause suggesting that illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and other items commonly used to create illegal drugs were located at the home.

The 20th Judicial Drug Task Force, 20th Judicial Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews, Marshall Mayor Kevin Elliott, and the Marshall Police Department have all assisted in the case.

“I appreciate everyone and all of their efforts in this recent arrest, but there is still a lot of work left for us to do,” said Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell.

Elliott is being held at the Searcy County Sheriff’s Detention Center. He is awaiting his first appearance in Searcy County Circuit Court.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree takes out power line
Crews restore power in West Central Springfield
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows former reality TV...
No phones, laptops allowed at Josh Duggar child porn trial
Two men enter western Missouri home, shoot homeowner
A southwest wind will bring temperatures back into the lower 50s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer air set to return

Latest News

Missouri lawmaker to again seek regulations for kratom products
The small town leaves Dallas with a huge win.
Ozarks Life: Osceola High School BBQ Team takes World Championship
If you are browsing the web instead of the isles today there are a few things you need to watch...
Online Black Friday Shopping: What you need to know to protect your wallet
Online Black Friday Shopping: What you need to know to protect your wallet