Authorities seize methamphetamine, arrest man in Searcy County, Ark. drug raid

ST. JOE, Ark. (KY3) - Deputies seized an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and arrested a man with a history of criminal charges earlier this week in a Searcy County, Arkansas, drug raid.

Clinton F. Elliott, 57, of St. Joe, Arkansas, was arrested following a warrant on Tuesday morning. Authorities say he was on probation after prior felony arrests.

The Searcy County Sheriff’s Department teamed up with law enforcement agencies in Elliott’s arrest, recovering methamphetamine and cash in the drug raid. It happened during the early morning hours of Nov. 23 outside of a home on Highway 65.

According to court documents, there was probable cause suggesting that illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and other items commonly used to create illegal drugs were located at the home.

The 20th Judicial Drug Task Force, 20th Judicial Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews, Marshall Mayor Kevin Elliott, and the Marshall Police Department have all assisted in the case.

“I appreciate everyone and all of their efforts in this recent arrest, but there is still a lot of work left for us to do,” said Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell.

Elliott is being held at the Searcy County Sheriff’s Detention Center. He is awaiting his first appearance in Searcy County Circuit Court.

