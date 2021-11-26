Branson Police Department shares driving safety tips on Black Friday

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department says you can expect double the amount of traffic in Branson on Black Friday and throughout the holiday weekend.

Branson Sergeant Caleb Teig says that’s why it’s important to keep traffic safety tips in mind.

“The biggest thing is to start at home,” said Caleb Teig. “Plan your route before you leave and have an idea of where you’re going to go and how you’re going to get there.”

Teig says, as roadways become more congested, you need to limit any distractions while driving.

“Specifically starting with keeping your phone down and keeping your seat belt on,” Teig said.

Once you get to the store, traffic congestion can be especially harsh. This is something Brooke Gomas discovered pretty quickly Friday.

”Parking was pretty difficult. I assume as we’re leaving it’ll be a little more difficult to get out,” Gomas said.

With customers rushing in and out of the stores, keeping an eye out for pedestrians is vitally important as well.

“Pedestrians come first. You always should always make sure you watch where you’re gonna to make sure no one walks out in front of you,” Black Friday shopper, Tina LaBerta said.

As you’re leaving the stores, be considerate and patient.

Sgt. Teig says more people will drink on holidays. If you do, make sure you have a designated driver.

