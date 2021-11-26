Advertisement

Branson Police Department shares driving safety tips on Black Friday

By Madison Horner
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department says you can expect double the amount of traffic in Branson on Black Friday and throughout the holiday weekend.

Branson Sergeant Caleb Teig says that’s why it’s important to keep traffic safety tips in mind.

“The biggest thing is to start at home,” said Caleb Teig. “Plan your route before you leave and have an idea of where you’re going to go and how you’re going to get there.”

Teig says, as roadways become more congested, you need to limit any distractions while driving.

“Specifically starting with keeping your phone down and keeping your seat belt on,” Teig said.

Once you get to the store, traffic congestion can be especially harsh. This is something Brooke Gomas discovered pretty quickly Friday.

”Parking was pretty difficult. I assume as we’re leaving it’ll be a little more difficult to get out,” Gomas said.

With customers rushing in and out of the stores, keeping an eye out for pedestrians is vitally important as well.

“Pedestrians come first. You always should always make sure you watch where you’re gonna to make sure no one walks out in front of you,” Black Friday shopper, Tina LaBerta said.

As you’re leaving the stores, be considerate and patient.

Sgt. Teig says more people will drink on holidays. If you do, make sure you have a designated driver.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men enter western Missouri home, shoot homeowner
Tree takes out power line
Crews restore power in West Central Springfield
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
A southwest wind will bring temperatures back into the lower 50s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A dry stretch of days ahead
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows former reality TV...
No phones, laptops allowed at Josh Duggar child porn trial

Latest News

Humane Society of Southwest Missouri on holiday adoptions: ‘Pets are more than presents’
Springfield Symphony Orchestra brings holiday cheer to Springfield-Branson National Airport
Springfield Symphony Orchestra brings holiday cheer to Springfield-Branson National Airport
Crosslines annual Christmas food basket and toy giveaway for needy families is less than a...
Week after Thanksgiving marks final days to register for Crosslines Christmas Assistance Program
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry stretch ahead
Quiet pattern
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A dry stretch of days ahead