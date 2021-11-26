Advertisement

Donors raise more than $1M to help Missouri man freed after 43 years

A judge has freed Kevin Strickland, a Kansas City man who spent over 40 years in prison for a...
A judge has freed Kevin Strickland, a Kansas City man who spent over 40 years in prison for a triple murder he denied having any involvement with.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - More than $1 million has been raised for a man who spent 43 years behind bars before a judge overturned his conviction in a triple killing.

The Midwest Innocence Project set up the GoFundMe fundraiser as they fought for Kevin Strickland’s release, noting that he wouldn’t receive compensation from Missouri and would need help paying for basic living expenses. The state only allows wrongful imprisonment payments to people exonerated through DNA evidence, so the 62-year-old Strickland doesn’t qualify.

Judge James Welsh, a retired Missouri Court of Appeals judge, ordered his release Tuesday, finding that evidence used to convict Strickland had since been recanted or disproven. By Friday afternoon, $1.1 million had been generated through the online fundraiser, and donations kept coming.

Strickland has always maintained that he was home watching television and had nothing to do with the killings, which happened in 1978 when he was 18 years old.

As he walked out of prison, he said he was “thankful for God walking me through this for 43 years.”

