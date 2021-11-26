Advertisement

Experts say Black Friday has changed over the years

how to stay safe while you're out holiday shopping
how to stay safe while you're out holiday shopping
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s long been one of the most popular shopping days of the year. But Black Friday is not what it used to be.

As the preferences and habits of consumers change and evolve so has Black Friday. And the internet plays a dominant role. Experts with consumerdecisions.org say 68% of shoppers usually go online first rather than in-person.

Amazon also plays an important contributing factor with the most retail sales on Black Fridays according to consumerdecisions.org.

In the Ozarks, some superstores prepare for the massive crowds.

”We are working with our vendors to get as much supply as we can,” said Kyle Witherspoon with Bass Pro Shops. “We usually draw a pretty good crowd like around 400 people.”

For many stores in Springfield, they plan on opening their doors around 5 a.m.

Best Buy, Walmart, and Kohl’s all open at 5 a.m.

