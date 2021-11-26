Humane Society of Southwest Missouri on holiday adoptions: ‘Pets are more than presents’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year for pet adoptions, but also returns.

The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri says it is experiencing an uptick in adoptions ahead of the new year.

“Unfortunately though, we have seen an uptick in surrenders,” said Erin Hession with the Humane Society.

The Humane Society expects to have 3,000 intakes this year. Hession says, during the peak of the pandemic last year, many chose to adopt a pet. But they are now realizing they couldn’t handle the commitment.

“We have seen an increase on our returns, and the adoptions were up last year,” said Hession. “We did see an uptick in our returns because people were going back to work, people were going back to school and they didn’t have time to give the animal what they needed.”

As the holidays roll around, it is an important reminder that giving a animal as a present should be thoroughly thought out because it’s more than just a gift.

“Do not adopt for someone, a puppy, a kitten, a dog, a cat, as a Christmas present,” said Hession. “They are not just a gift, they are something that you need to be willing to dedicate the next 15 years to.”

The Humane Society has a thorough adoption process to make sure the applicants are reliable and a good fit.

“Returns, strays or surrenders we’ve had a lot of surrenders this year, a lot more than normal,” Hession. “Surrender is something, if they own it, they can no longer care for it or don’t have space or living situations have changed. If they returned, they bring them here and drop them off for us.”

KY3 spoke with one family who recently filled out an adoption application for a kitten.

“We haven’t really necessarily thought of it as like a holiday, like a gift or anything,” said adopter Rachel Predmore. “We’ve been thinking about it for a while, and we are ready for the commitment.”

For those looking to adopt ahead of the holidays, there could be some specials.

“Right now, we are doing an animal special, half-price on all of our black or mostly dark colored animals because they are less likely to be adopted,” said Hession. “We are also have 50% off of all of our seniors.”

