Missouri Dept. of Conservation: 188K deer harvested during November firearms season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Deer hunters in Missouri harvested more than 188,000 deer during the November firearms season, which ran from Nov. 13-23.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports the following numbers over the state’s November firearms season:

Antlered Bucks: 101,594

Button Bucks: 16,450

Does: 70,115

Total: 188,159

Hunters harvested the most deer in Franklin County for a total of 4,148 deer. Three counties in the Missouri Ozarks, including Texas, Howell and Benton County, finished in the Top 5 for the season with more than 3,000 deer harvested in each county.

According to the MDC, the state’s total number of deer harvested jumped nearly 6% compared to last season. hunters checked 177,769 deer during the November portion last year.

For a closer look at MDC deer harvest summaries, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.