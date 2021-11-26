Advertisement

Missouri Dept. of Conservation: 188K deer harvested during November firearms season

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Deer hunters in Missouri harvested more than 188,000 deer during the November firearms season, which ran from Nov. 13-23.

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports the following numbers over the state’s November firearms season:

  • Antlered Bucks: 101,594
  • Button Bucks: 16,450
  • Does: 70,115
  • Total: 188,159

Hunters harvested the most deer in Franklin County for a total of 4,148 deer. Three counties in the Missouri Ozarks, including Texas, Howell and Benton County, finished in the Top 5 for the season with more than 3,000 deer harvested in each county.

According to the MDC, the state’s total number of deer harvested jumped nearly 6% compared to last season. hunters checked 177,769 deer during the November portion last year.

For a closer look at MDC deer harvest summaries, CLICK HERE.

