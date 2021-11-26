Online Black Friday Shopping: What you need to know to protect your wallet

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you are browsing the web instead of the aisles, there are a few things you need to watch out for so you don’t buy any presents that aren’t on your list.

First, double-check your emails. Scammers will send fake deals to phish for your information.

“Criminals are trying to do people into clicking on links and visiting malicious sites and going to places that they probably shouldn’t be going to try to get them into a position where they can scan somebody out of their money,” said Springfield PC Pros Owner Tim Gleaves.

Check the website’s URL to be sure you are shopping on the correct website and not a scammer’s copy. Keep in mind, If the deal looks too good to be true, it probably is.

“The ability to copy a website is getting easier,” said Gleaves. “Criminals can make copies of websites then go in and modify and change them and make it to where that website looks like a legitimate website. So things to pay attention to would be things like things on the website not working properly, the pictures don’t look, as crisp and clear. If the website doesn’t look like it has a lot of effort into it, chances are it’s probably not a legitimate website.”

Finally, keep an eye on your statements for the next couple of weeks just to make sure you don’t get stuck with any charges you didn’t make. And remember, if it looks too good to be true, it probably is.

