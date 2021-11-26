Advertisement

Springfield Symphony Orchestra brings holiday cheer to Springfield-Branson National Airport

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra held its first of five holiday-season airport performances...
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A near-annual holiday tradition returns for travelers at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra held its first of five holiday-season airport performances Friday afternoon. Performances consist of several members playing string or brass instruments.

The orchestra will play Christmas music at the airport lobby every Friday through Christmas Eve. Each performance will start around noon.

