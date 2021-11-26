Advertisement

Two men enter western Missouri home, shoot homeowner

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICH HILL, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in western Missouri’s Bates County say the shooting of a man after a break-in at his home appears to be a “targeted incident.”

The shooting happened Thursday in Rich Hill, about 75 miles south of Kansas City. The sheriff’s department says on Facebook that two men entered the home and an altercation ensued. One of the men pulled a gun and shot the homeowner, who was airlifted to a hospital.

No arrests have been made but authorities do not believe it was a random crime. The sheriff’s department says officials don’t believe there is any substantial danger to the community.

