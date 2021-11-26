Week after Thanksgiving marks final days to register for Crosslines Christmas Assistance Program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Applications are now open to receive Christmas assistance from Crosslines Food Pantry, an outreach of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks. Assistance is available in the form of holiday food baskets and toys for children.

Last year, Crosslines provided toys to nearly 5,000 area children and youth for Christmas. Each child receives up to five items including one toy representing “small, medium, and large” categories - as well as a knit item and book.

Beginning in July each year, team members begin preparations for the holiday season. CCO programs enlist hundreds of volunteers and dozens of area businesses and congregations to ensure the holidays are full of hope and joy for anyone seeking help. The deadline to register is Saturday, December 4th, and applications are available over the phone by calling 417-865-5810 as well as in person at 615 N. Glenstone (from 4-7 pm Nov 29 – Dec 3, or 9 am – 1:30 pm Saturday, Dec 4).

In order to qualify for “adoption” through Crosslines, families must have school-age or younger children and reside in Greene County. Senior households are also eligible, provided all members of the household are age 60 or older. Households where all members are homebound may also apply by sending an aide.

Crosslines director, Wes Buchholz, said, “The need during the holidays can be extremely pressing, and we are here to help those most in need. Due to supply issues and rising costs, this is an especially important year for the word to get out. Our most common question is about income guidelines, which have recently expanded. If you have questions, Crosslines is here to help!”

Registration for holiday meals and the toy store are available at Crosslines Resource Center in person or via phone during the designated times. Proof of address, identification, and SSN are required for all household members seeking assistance.

The Council of Churches is a place for those seeking help, and those seeking to help others. To find a time to register or partner, Call 417-865-5810 or visit CrosslinesHoliday.org.

Requirements for meal/toy store assistance:

* Meet income eligibility guidelines (Income Guidelines are available on Crosslines website)

* Must be Greene County resident

* Must provide Social Security cards for everyone on application (no copies)

* Must bring a piece of mail w/current address dated within the last 30 days

Questions? Call 417-865-5810 or visit CrosslinesHoliday.org

Holiday Assistance Application Opportunities:

Monday-Friday, Nov 29th-Dec 3, 4pm - 7pm

Saturday, Dec 4, 9am - 1:30pm

Each year Crosslines helps over 70,000 families, children and seniors who are in need of food or other essential items. And because of the pandemic, the need continues to grow.

“There are lots of families who are still reeling from the challenges of the rising cost of living, increased housing costs and just the challenge of juggling household needs for your kids in school,” said Philip Herzog, Crosslines Director of Development and Community Engagement. “That’s what this drive is for. It’s to bless families and take that extra load of stress and worry off their plates so they can help their family in other ways.”

Jeff Berryessa is a Crosslines volunteer who also has needed the organization’s help in the past.

“I remember how hard it was to be able to buy groceries and feel like you weren’t worth much,” he recalled. “And I would say to use avenue you can for your children, for yourself and your family. That’s what we’re here for.”

The actual toy and food giveaway will take place on December 18 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds.

“Last year we served 5,000 kiddos five-toys-each so that was 25,000 toys we were able to distribute to families in need,” Herzog explained. The way the toy store works is that some families can’t afford to go out and buy toys so whether it’s a teenager or a pre-K kiddo, they can come and pick the toys for their family that they want. As for the food we usually serve 1,000-1,200 different meals just for Christmas alone.”

From all the people its helped over the years, it’s obvious that the Crosslines Christmas Assistance Program has become an important holiday tradition that fosters dignity and compassion in the community.

“Crisis does not pick and choose who from any socioeconomic status it messes with,” Herzog pointed out. “And it’s shocking how many families come in that you would not think would need assistance or help.”

About CCO: The Council of Churches of the Ozarks (CCO) is a faith-based 501(c)3 serving Southwest Missouri since 1969. Our mission is to bring help and inspire hope for our most vulnerable neighbors. The Council meets community needs affecting infant to elder - through programs including Ambassadors for Children, Child Care Food Program, Connections Handyman Services, Crosslines Food Pantry, Daybreak Adult Daycare, Ombudsman, RSVP, Safe to Sleep Women’s Shelter, and the One Stop.

