On Your Side: Black Friday shopping advice for ‘must-have’ items

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -As we’ve reported for months, this is the year you got to plan ahead.

Supply chain issues and worker shortages create challenges. Basically, the message is shop now.

If you have a few ‘must-have’ items on your shopping list, get to it. It’s a good reason to get out on Black Friday. Especially if you’re looking to buy electronics, like a game console, TV, or computer.

While you shop, if you have not already, download that store’s app. Chances are you’ll see in-store deals and coupons that you can scan.

“Shopping early and planning ahead are really going to be your best friend,” said Mary Beth Quirk with Consumer Reports. “You want to have a couple of different options too. If something is super in demand, it’s not going to help if you can never get it. You’re going to have to set expectations.”

Make a plan B. Have a few alternatives.

Since Black Friday deals started in October, many stores offer price-match. If you already bought something, but it’s cheaper on Black Friday, ask for that same bargain.

Keep those receipts.

Understand your return policy.

