Advertisement

On Your Side: Black Friday shopping advice for ‘must-have’ items

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -As we’ve reported for months, this is the year you got to plan ahead.

Supply chain issues and worker shortages create challenges. Basically, the message is shop now.

If you have a few ‘must-have’ items on your shopping list, get to it. It’s a good reason to get out on Black Friday. Especially if you’re looking to buy electronics, like a game console, TV, or computer.

While you shop, if you have not already, download that store’s app. Chances are you’ll see in-store deals and coupons that you can scan.

“Shopping early and planning ahead are really going to be your best friend,” said Mary Beth Quirk with Consumer Reports. “You want to have a couple of different options too. If something is super in demand, it’s not going to help if you can never get it. You’re going to have to set expectations.”

Make a plan B. Have a few alternatives.

Since Black Friday deals started in October, many stores offer price-match. If you already bought something, but it’s cheaper on Black Friday, ask for that same bargain.

Keep those receipts.

Understand your return policy.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree takes out power line
Crews restore power in West Central Springfield
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows former reality TV...
No phones, laptops allowed at Josh Duggar child porn trial
The crash happened around 2 p.m. on U.S. 13 near Farm Road 94 north of Springfield.
4 kids, 2 adults injured after deer crashes into minivan north of Springfield
A southwest wind will bring temperatures back into the lower 50s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer air set to return

Latest News

The small town leaves Dallas with a huge win.
Ozarks Life: Osceola High School BBQ Team takes World Championship
If you are browsing the web instead of the isles today there are a few things you need to watch...
Online Black Friday Shopping: What you need to know to protect your wallet
Online Black Friday Shopping: What you need to know to protect your wallet
Black Friday shopping begins in the Ozarks