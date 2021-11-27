Advertisement

Bench trial set in March 2022 for Ozark County woman charged in death of her daughter

Rebecca Rudd-Peate/Ozark County Jail
Rebecca Rudd-Peate/Ozark County Jail (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A bench trial is set for an Ozark County woman facing criminal charges in the death of her daughter more than four years ago.

Rebecca Ruud, arrested in July 2017 in the death of her daughter Savannah Leckie, faces several criminal charges. Prosecutors have charged her with first-degree and second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.

A bench trial has been set for March 7, 2022 in the case. Ruud was supposed to go on trial this past May. However, attorneys raised a question about a recording in which prosecutors say she admits to some of the crimes to a third party.

Investigators say Leckie disappeared in Ozark County in July 2017. When she was first reported missing, Ruud told everyone she thought her daughter ran away. Volunteers in the Theodosia area spent several days searching for Leckie.

After searching for several weeks, investigators found human remains, consisting of bones and teeth in a burn pile on the property of Ruud. Investigators used dental records and other evidence to confirm the remains belonged to Leckie.

Leckie was adopted to a family in Minnesota at birth, but maintained periodic contact with her biological mother, Rebecca Ruud. According to court records, Ruud was told Savannah could not get along with her adoptive mom’s new boyfriend, so she came to live with Ruud in Ozark County.

The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled against Ruud’s fight to suppress a recording entered as evidence. The bench trial is expected to take place in Greene County.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men enter western Missouri home, shoot homeowner
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?
Rob Pilkington, 53, of West Plains was arrested Friday on suspicion of statutory sodomy in the...
Former employee with Howell County Sheriff’s Office charged in sex crimes case
Missouri State Football is preparing to host it's first playoff game in over 30 years, Saturday.
‘We’re fired up’: Missouri State football preparing to host first playoff game since 1990

Latest News

Authorities say Haley Shell, 15, was last seen in Gassville on Friday, October 1.
UPDATE: Baxter County, Ark. teen, missing for nearly two months, found safe Saturday
The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for Barbara Crismas,...
ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Police searching for missing Springfield woman
Missouri’s interstate system ranks 3rd in new report over highway performance and cost-effectiveness
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later