Advertisement

Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly $1.4 million had been raised as of Saturday for a man who spent 43 years behind bars before a judge overturned his conviction in a triple killing.

The Midwest Innocence Project set up the GoFundMe fundraiser as they fought for Kevin Strickland’s release, noting that he wouldn’t receive compensation from Missouri and would need help paying for basic living expenses. The state only allows wrongful imprisonment payments to people who were exonerated through DNA evidence, so the 62-year-old Strickland wouldn’t qualify.

Judge James Welsh, a retired Missouri Court of Appeals judge, ordered his release on Tuesday, finding that evidence used to convict Strickland had since been recanted or disproven. By midday Saturday, $1.39 million had been donated to help Strickland.

Strickland has always maintained that he was home watching television and had nothing to do with the killings, which happened in 1978 when he was 18 years old.

As he walked out of prison, he said he was “thankful for God walking me through this for 43 years.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men enter western Missouri home, shoot homeowner
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?
Missouri State Football is preparing to host it's first playoff game in over 30 years, Saturday.
‘We’re fired up’: Missouri State football preparing to host first playoff game since 1990
Deputies seized an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and arrested a man with a history of...
Authorities seize methamphetamine, arrest man in Searcy County, Ark. drug raid

Latest News

ON YOUR SIDE: The economic impact of shopping local on Small Business Saturday
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
World on alert as UK reports cases of omicron COVID variant
Springfield Lasers heading to World TeamTennis Finals, championship match set for Sunday
No one was hurt as a fire caused significant damage to a north Springfield home Saturday morning.
Fire damages north Springfield home Saturday morning