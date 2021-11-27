Advertisement

ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Police searching for missing Springfield woman

The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for Barbara Crismas,...
The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for Barbara Crismas, a Springfield woman reported missing Saturday morning.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a Springfield woman reported missing Saturday morning.

Barbara Crismas, 80, was reported missing around 9 a.m. Saturday from a home in the 3500 block of South Jefferson Avenue. Police say Crismas has dementia. She left her home at an unknown time and has not returned.

Crismas is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 163 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

Police believe Crismas is possibly traveling in a white 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass with Missouri license plate HA13L.

If you happen to see Crismas or have any information on her whereabouts, contact your nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-818-1093.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men enter western Missouri home, shoot homeowner
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?
Rob Pilkington, 53, of West Plains was arrested Friday on suspicion of statutory sodomy in the...
Former employee with Howell County Sheriff’s Office charged in sex crimes case
Missouri State Football is preparing to host it's first playoff game in over 30 years, Saturday.
‘We’re fired up’: Missouri State football preparing to host first playoff game since 1990

Latest News

Authorities say Haley Shell, 15, was last seen in Gassville on Friday, October 1.
UPDATE: Baxter County, Ark. teen, missing for nearly two months, found safe Saturday
Rebecca Rudd-Peate/Ozark County Jail
Bench trial set in March 2022 for Ozark County woman charged in death of her daughter
Missouri’s interstate system ranks 3rd in new report over highway performance and cost-effectiveness
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later