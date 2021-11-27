ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Police searching for missing Springfield woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a Springfield woman reported missing Saturday morning.

Barbara Crismas, 80, was reported missing around 9 a.m. Saturday from a home in the 3500 block of South Jefferson Avenue. Police say Crismas has dementia. She left her home at an unknown time and has not returned.

Crismas is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 163 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

Police believe Crismas is possibly traveling in a white 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass with Missouri license plate HA13L.

If you happen to see Crismas or have any information on her whereabouts, contact your nearest law enforcement agency or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-818-1093.

