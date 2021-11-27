FEZtival of Trees returns for fourth year in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The FEZtival of Trees holiday celebration returns to Springfield for its fourth year, wrapping up its second straight weekend on Sunday.

The event consists of several arts and craft vendors, in addition to live music. The FEZtival of Trees raises money to provide local families of sick kids with transportation and hotel accommodation for medical appointments.

Organizers hosted the event for the fourth time in five years after taking off last year due to the pandemic.

To get in, you just have to pay $5. You can then you purchase raffle tickets for $1 each for your chance to win a Christmas tree.

“You can buy as many raffle tickets for any tree that you want and put them in the candy cane,” said Regina Rorrer. “You get everything that goes with the tree. So if you don’t want the tree, you can donate the tree back to us and we’ll reuse it again.”

The drawings for the trees begin Sunday at 3 p.m. For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.

