Fire damages north Springfield home Saturday morning

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - No one was hurt as a fire caused significant damage to a north Springfield home Saturday morning.

The Springfield Fire Department and Missouri Fire Marshal responded to a fire at a home in the 1600 block of E. Dale Street around 8 a.m. Saturday. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming out of the attic. The fire spread to several rooms in the homes, but most of the damage came in the attic and living room.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire. We will update as more information becomes available.

