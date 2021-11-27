Former employee with Howell County Sheriff’s Office charged in sex crimes case

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A former employee with the Howell County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Thursday and charged with statutory sodomy.

Rob Pilkington, a former school resource officer in West Plains, was arrested after an investigation from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Howell County Sheriff Brent Campbell released a statement Friday, stating as the allegations unfolded, Pilkington was arrested. The statement also noted that Pilkington was given a notice of termination with the department.

“As with all matters that erode the integrity and efficiency of your Office of Sheriff, I want to reinforce to the community that an internal investigation shall be administered in order to discover any potential points of failure in order mitigate such matters,” said Sheriff Campbell in a statement.

FULL STATEMENT

Later Friday, the West Plains Schools District sent an email to parents confirming the victim is a student, but not a student that Pilkington had worked for at South Fork Elementary School.

The school

It reads in full:

“On Thursday, November 25, 2021, West Plains School District administrators received a report that the South Fork Elementary school resource officer, contracted through the Howell County Sheriff’s Office, had alleged inappropriate conduct with a student. This incident allegedly occurred recently, outside the workday, and did not involve a South Fork student. Although the West Plains School District cannot provide specific information regarding any student or personnel matter, we can confirm that the district does not tolerate such misconduct and that standard procedure upon receiving this type of report is to immediately place the employee on leave pending completion of an investigation and, if appropriate, to secure the employee’s separation from the district. The district also uniformly and immediately reports such allegations to the appropriate authorities,” Superintendent Lori Wilson said in the statement.

“The West Plains School District can confirm that it is currently cooperating in an investigation with the local law enforcement regarding a contracted employee, and that the investigation has not been completed. The district will continue to follow its normal practice and procedure in cooperating with authorities during the investigation. Once the investigation has been completed, the local authorities will disclose any additional information that may be appropriate and permitted or required by law. Further inquiries should be directed to the Howell County Sheriff’s Department. The West Plains School District’s first and most important priority is to provide the best education possible for our students. However, this cannot be accomplished without a safe and secure educational environment. Therefore, students and parents should be assured that the district has strict policies and regulations prohibiting inappropriate conduct toward students, provides continuing training and monitoring regarding such policies, and always takes prompt and appropriate action upon receiving reports of any violation of those policies. Accordingly, all investigations and decisions, whether involving the current matter or any other, have been and will be made with the best interests of our students as the first priority.”

Pilkington is being held at the Douglas County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.