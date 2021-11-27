Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen vehicle and asking for the public’s help with finding it.

Investigators are looking for a 2002 Black Chevy Silverado 2500 Crew Cab with Oklahoma license plate V16282. The vehicle previously had black-colored wheels, but no longer has those specific wheels.

The sheriff’s office shared a few photos of the vehicle in a Facebook post. If you have any information contact the the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 417-829-6230.

