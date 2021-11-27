Advertisement

Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen vehicle

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen vehicle and asking for the...
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen vehicle and asking for the public’s help with finding it.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen vehicle and asking for the public’s help with finding it.

Investigators are looking for a 2002 Black Chevy Silverado 2500 Crew Cab with Oklahoma license plate V16282. The vehicle previously had black-colored wheels, but no longer has those specific wheels.

The sheriff’s office shared a few photos of the vehicle in a Facebook post. If you have any information contact the the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 417-829-6230.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men enter western Missouri home, shoot homeowner
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?
Missouri State Football is preparing to host it's first playoff game in over 30 years, Saturday.
‘We’re fired up’: Missouri State football preparing to host first playoff game since 1990
Deputies seized an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine and arrested a man with a history of...
Authorities seize methamphetamine, arrest man in Searcy County, Ark. drug raid

Latest News

No one was hurt as a fire caused significant damage to a north Springfield home Saturday morning.
Fire damages north Springfield home Saturday morning
Rob Pilkington, 53, of West Plains was arrested Friday on suspicion of statutory sodomy in the...
Former employee with Howell County Sheriff’s Office charged in sex crimes case
Christmas is right around the corner and it’s a good idea to get those presents early. What...
ON YOUR SIDE: The economic impact of shopping local on Small Business Saturday
Highs will reach the lower 60s across most of the Ozarks this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A warm and dry forecast