Advertisement

At least 1 injured in shooting at mall in Tacoma, Washington

Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.
Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say shots were fired near a food court at a shopping mall in Tacoma, Washington.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said at least one person was struck and injured at the Tacoma Mall.

People called 911 just after 7 p.m. Friday to say multiple shots were fired.

The Tacoma Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Hundreds of shoppers sheltered in place or hid inside stores, which immediately went into lockdown.

More than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Pierce County, Lakewood and other agencies went to the scene.

No suspects were in custody.

The Tacoma Mall is the city’s largest shopping mall, with more than 100 stores.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men enter western Missouri home, shoot homeowner
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
Tree takes out power line
Crews restore power in West Central Springfield
Quiet pattern
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A dry stretch of days ahead
Six years ago, Wanda Dench started a tradition when she accidentally text Jamal Hinton,...
Grandma and man she accidentally invited to Thanksgiving reflect on their 6-year tradition

Latest News

FILE - Two airplane pilots pass by a line of passengers while waiting at a security check-in...
Will flight restrictions help as new virus variant emerges?
Wichita State's Craig Porter Jr., left, pulls the ball away from Missouri's Jarron Coleman,...
Etienne, Udeze catapult Wichita State over Missouri
Plumbers say the busiest day of the year can be Brown Friday.
Brown Friday: What it is and why it’s a busy day for plumbers
Brown Friday: What it is and why it’s a busy day for plumbers