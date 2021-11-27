Advertisement

Missouri’s interstate system ranks 3rd in new report over highway performance and cost-effectiveness

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new report recognizes Missouri for having one of the top interstate systems in the nation.

The Reason Foundation released its 26th Annual Highway Report earlier this month, ranking Missouri third among US states in highway performance and cost-effectiveness.

The report ranked states based on 13 categories, including pavement and bridge conditions, traffic fatalities, and spending per mile.

According to the report, Missouri is one of five states that has spent less than $30,000 per mile of highway, demonstrating cost-effectiveness of its highway system. Missouri is fifth in total spending per mile and first in capital and bridge costs per mile.

In terms of safety and performance, Missouri ranked:

  • 9th in traffic congestion
  • 11th in rural Interstate pavement condition
  • 18th in urban Interstate pavement condition
  • 27th in overall fatality rate
  • 34th in structurally deficient bridges

“To improve in the rankings, Missouri needs to reduce its urban fatality rate and its percentage of structurally deficient bridges,” said Baruch Feigenbaum, lead author of the Annual Highway Report and senior managing director of transportation policy at the Reason Foundation.

According to the report, if Missouri could reduce its urban fatality rate and percentage of structurally deficient bridges slightly, the state would be a contender for the number one overall ranking.

For the full report, CLICK HERE.

