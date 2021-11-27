Springfield Lasers heading to World TeamTennis Finals, championship match set for Sunday

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KY3) - The Springfield Lasers have secured a spot in the 2021 World TeamTennis Finals and will play their championship match Sunday.

After clinching the regular season title and a top-seed, the Lasers face the No. 2 Orange County Breakers, Sunday at 5 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast live on the Tennis Channel.

The Lasers, who won back-to-back WTT Championships in 2018 and 2019, will compete for a chance at their third championship in four years. The team has made five previous trips to the WTT Finals.

Springfield clinched its latest opportunity for a title after a Thanksgiving Day win over defending WTT champions, the New York Empire, 21-17. Even though the regular WTT season continues through Saturday, Springfield and Orange County have clinched both spots for the WTT Finals.

Coincidentally, the Lasers have a previously-scheduled regular season match against the Breakers set for Saturday that could impact Sunday’s championship.

“We face Orange County Saturday and Sunday, and we’re already played them twice and beat them twice,” said Springfield Lasers General Manager Paul Nahon in a news release. “We’re playing now to determine who picks the order of play Sunday, which is pretty crucial.”

John-Laffnie de Jager has coached the team to the finals. This year’s Lasers roster includes Catherine McNally, Mackenzie McDonald; Marcelo Arevalo, Denis Kudla, Asia Muhammad and Giuliana Olmos.

All World TeamTennis matches will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California.

