Springfield shops prepare for Small Business Saturday.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Saturday marks another major shopping day with Small Business Saturday. With that comes the push to buy local products, instead of going to big retail stores.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, many small businesses had to adapt quickly by offering products online.

However, the owner of 5 Pound Apparel Brina Thomas says most of their sales are from people coming out to shop in person. That’s why Small Business Saturday is so important.

”Springfield is such a tight-knit community that they value small business and locally-owned business,” Thomas says. “We are so glad that they do. I think our shoppers are looking for that unique gift, unique item.”

Thomas is hoping to see a big crowd of shoppers on Saturday. 5 Pound Apparel has been open for 11 years, and Thomas says the goal has always been about giving back to the community.

Thomas donates five pounds of food to Ozarks Food Harvest for any item sold from their brand.

“Every purchase gives back to somebody somewhere,” Thomas says. “Locally and globally. We like to partner with nonprofits. We do partnerships all throughout the year.”

Soap Refill Station opened up downtown about three years ago. Employee Shelby Nelson says shopping local supports the community by keeping those dollars in Springfield.

“We’re definitely offering something that is different than your big stores,” Nelson says. “We try to stay on top of price matching and make sure we’re keeping everything accessible to the community that no one’s gonna come in here and pay outrageous prices.”

The store is also focused on helping the environment.

“We are just primarily a re-fill station of all different kinds of soaps and our mission is just to reduce that single use waste,” Nelson says.

Commercial Street is another area booming with local businesses in Springfield.

Michelle Stracke opened up Gypsy Girl Junk a year and a half ago. Stracke says she’s already seen more people coming out compared to last holiday season.

“It’s been scary and trying to figure out is the money gonna come in,” Stracke says. “Is it gonna help me survive? I get frustrated thinking should I close down?”

Stracke says opening up her business was a dream come true, and that’s what keeps her going.

Stracke says when she was homeless, she would walk along C-street dreaming of the shop she wanted to open there one day. Seventeen years later, Stracke made that dream a reality.

“It’s just gonna get better,” Stracke says. “I mean I’ve been able to manage. It’s not probably where I would like it to be, but I keep thinking if I did this during the worst part. I mean who opens up a business in the middle of a pandemic.”

Many small businesses says their online stores will also be offering deals on Saturday for people who aren’t able to come out and shop in person.

