Trailer fire on Interstate 70 near Kansas City kills at least 4 horses

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a trailer loaded with horses caught fire Friday on a stretch of Interstate 70 near Kansas City, killing at least four animals.

Th Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a tweet that the fire happened just west of Grain Valley. It temporarily blocked traffic along the interstate.

No information was immediately released about what caused the fire.

Troopers are on scene of a vehicle fire on I-70 (eastbound) approximately one mile west of Grain Valley. Lanes completely blocked & traffic is being diverted.



Preliminary investigation indicates a loaded horse trailer caught fire & at least 4 horses are confirmed deceased. pic.twitter.com/irZpanxXml — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) November 26, 2021

