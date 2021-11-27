Trailer fire on Interstate 70 near Kansas City kills at least 4 horses
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a trailer loaded with horses caught fire Friday on a stretch of Interstate 70 near Kansas City, killing at least four animals.
Th Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a tweet that the fire happened just west of Grain Valley. It temporarily blocked traffic along the interstate.
No information was immediately released about what caused the fire.
