ON YOUR SIDE: The economic impact of shopping local on Small Business Saturday

Christmas is right around the corner and it’s a good idea to get those presents early. What...
Christmas is right around the corner and it’s a good idea to get those presents early. What better way to show your support than to shop local this Small Business Saturday?(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:39 AM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and it’s a good idea to get those presents early. What better way to show your support than to shop local on Small Business Saturday?

If you didn’t get all of your shopping done Friday, you can still catch great deals at some local retailers.

According to the US Small Business Association, consumers spent $20 billion last year on Small Business Saturday. As local retailers recover from the effects of the pandemic, community support means a lot to them.

“It means the world to me. When someone comes in and they support me, it totally makes my day,” said Anna Bilbrey, the owner of Jade Tank. “You see those videos on Facebook doing the happy dance like we are literally doing the happy dance when someone buys from us. It just makes our day.”

In a study conducted by American Express, of every dollar spent, 67 cents stays in the local community. Also, every dollar spent at small businesses creates an additional 50 cents in local business activity, with people purchasing local goods and services.

“I love getting to know people and getting to know the community,” said Bilbrey. “I’m so thankful for the community to support me. We’ve grown so much from where we started, and it’s all because of our customers.”

As you complete your Christmas list, make sure to show some love to some local retailers.

