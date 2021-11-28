Fire damages Branson home; firefighters send reminders on smoke alarms

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - No one was hurt as a fire caused notable damage to a Branson home Saturday evening.

The fire happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location. Investigators say the fire woke up a family, but everyone in the home was able to escape without injuries.

Crews contained the fire to just one room and put it out shortly after arrival. Later on, fans were placed inside to ventilate smoke. Crews were at the scene for nearly two hours. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Following the fire, the Branson Professional Firefighters union reminds people to check the smoke alarms in their homes to make sure they are working properly. Firefighters say we should install smoke alarms inside bedrooms and outside any sleeping areas.

Fire crews also encourage people to test smoke alarms monthly and replace the batteries every six months. After ten years, you should change any working smoke alarms out for new ones.

The firefighters union adds, that in the case of a fire, close the door behind you as you leave a burning room or building.This will help slow the spread of a fire.

