Man arrested after shots fired during family dispute in Searcy County, Ark.

SEARCY COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Searcy County man accused of firing shots during a family dispute Sunday is now behind bars.

Dillon S. Carlton was booked into the Searcy County Jail on Sunday afternoon. He is expected to be formally charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threatening in the investigation, according to the Searcy County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received a tip Sunday that a man was brandishing a firearm outside of a home on Pickle Road. Investigators say, before officers arrived at the scene, Carlton fired shots at his brother’s vehicle while his brother was inside.

Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell and several other Searcy County units responded to the scene. Sheriff Cassell used a loudspeaker to communicate with Carlton after he went inside the home. Carlton eventually came out of the home and surrendered to Sheriff Cassell and his deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, Carlton was upset with his family about events that occurred two days earlier, which led to the shots fired. No injuries were reported in the investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.