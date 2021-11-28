Marshfield, Mo. insurance agent, charged with stealing from elderly couple, pleads guilty

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Marshfield insurance agent accused of defrauding an elderly couple has pleaded guilty to criminal charges.

Lacey Stokes pleaded guilty to three felony counts of stealing at least $750. The Webster County prosecutor filed charges against Stokes in May.

On April 16, an elderly couple filed a police report over Stokes. Investigators say the couple paid $5,300 in premiums for auto, farm, home and a cabin and boat dock through L Stokes Agency. The couple learned the insurance company never received payment for the policies.

An investigator contacted the Missouri Department of Insurance and found an active investigation into the business practices of Stokes. The state is investigating nine cases against her.

A disposition hearing in the case is set for Jan. 31, 2022.

