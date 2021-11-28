Advertisement

Missouri State football season ends with 32-31 home playoff loss to UT Martin

For the second straight season, the Missouri State Bears football season comes to an end with...
For the second straight season, the Missouri State Bears football season comes to an end with an opening-round loss in the FCS Playoffs.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the second straight season, the Missouri State Bears football season comes to an end with an opening-round loss in the FCS Playoffs.

The Bears fall 32-31 to the UT Martin Skyhawks in their first home playoff game in three decades Saturday. Missouri State finishes the 2021 fall season with an 8-4 record.

