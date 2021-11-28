Missouri State football season ends with 32-31 home playoff loss to UT Martin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the second straight season, the Missouri State Bears football season comes to an end with an opening-round loss in the FCS Playoffs.

The Bears fall 32-31 to the UT Martin Skyhawks in their first home playoff game in three decades Saturday. Missouri State finishes the 2021 fall season with an 8-4 record.

CLICK HERE for the Ozarks Sports Zone’s extended game recap.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.