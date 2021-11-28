Advertisement

Missouri wants to keep outsourcing unemployment call center

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri officials want to continue having a private company handle calls about jobless benefits in the state even though the unemployment rate has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is asking companies to bid on a contract to run a call center that would help officials process unemployment claims.

A California company called Protiviti has been handling those duties since October 2020, and it has been paid $18 million. The unemployment rate reached as high as 12.5% in April 2020.

Currently, it is down to 3.7%, which is equal to the rate in March 2020 before the pandemic began.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Haley Shell, 15, was last seen in Gassville on Friday, October 1.
UPDATE: Baxter County, Ark. teen, missing for nearly two months, found safe Saturday
Rob Pilkington, 53, of West Plains was arrested Friday on suspicion of statutory sodomy in the...
Former employee with Howell County Sheriff’s Office charged in sex crimes case
The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for Barbara Crismas,...
UPDATE: Springfield woman found safe after being reported missing Saturday
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen vehicle and asking for the...
Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen vehicle
Rebecca Rudd-Peate/Ozark County Jail
Bench trial set in March 2022 for Ozark County woman charged in death of her daughter

Latest News

2 Auburn students win $1 million prize in bass fishing tournament at Table Rock Lake
Teen dies, two other teens hurt in crash near Cabool
The Branson Police Department says you can expect double the amount of traffic in Branson on...
Tips for navigating the post Thanksgiving traffic rush
Tips for navigating the post Thanksgiving traffic rush
Tips for navigating the post Thanksgiving traffic rush