Newton County launches Text-to-911 service for emergency situations

(WAFB)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Newton County Central Dispatch has announced that dispatchers are now accepting Text-to-911 cases.

Text-to-911 is a service that can be used in an emergency when making a call is not possible. It is meant to help if a caller is deaf or speech-impaired, in addition to situations when speaking out loud would put the caller in danger.

For those who use this service, Newton County is asking to send a message with a specific location and specific details of the emergency. This is because cell phones do not provide accurate location information when texting for first responders to help.

Those who also use the service are encouraged to text in simple words and send a short text message without abbreviations or slang. Police say voice calls to 911 are still the best and fastest way to contact officers in an emergency.

