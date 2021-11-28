Republic small business owners react to a successful Small Business Saturday

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Small Business Saturday is very crucial for local businesses in Republic and all around southwest Missouri.

Sonya Rippy, the owner of Village Pottery Cafe, said this year was a lot different from last year, when the pandemic may have altered sales. She says her sales were a lot better than last year.

“A lot of people still would not come out [last year]. We did a lot of curbside, and people just chose not to go inside buildings,” said Rippy. “There’s a whole different aura to everything this year.”

Rippy also said Small Business Saturday brought families together to check out dozens of businesses in Republic.

“A lot of families are back together,” said Rippy. “A lot of sisters visit all day here. They hadn’t seen each other in a year.”

Macy Mitchell, the owner of two family businesses in Republic, and the Executive Director of Republic’s Chamber of Commerce said Small Business Saturday is important for the community to support local shops.

“One thing that you’ll get is customer service, a quality product and a handshake,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell also said the pandemic still hits hard for small businesses.

“It’s a roller coaster, but we’ve gotten through it,” said Mitchell. “Employment issues have been another another deal as well. It’s hard to keep staffed.”

Owner of Twisted Willow Boutique in Republic, Allybrighton Grosenbacher, said her first Small Business Saturday was a blast.

“It’s been great.” said Grosenbacher. “We didn’t really know what to expect. But it’s been amazing to see how the community has supported me.”

Saturday’s success has small business owners praising their growing town and neighbors.

“They are the ones that make an impact and they are the ones that let us be able to do this. Without them we would not be here,” said Grosenbacher.

