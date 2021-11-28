Springfield real estate group’s annual blanket drive returns for third year, helps patients at Hulston Cancer Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the third straight year, Holt Homes Group is collecting blankets and socks for patients at the Hulston Cancer Center.

Holt Homes Group is a Springfield-based real estate organization. The group is holding the drive from Nov. 19 to Dec. 20 and expects to deliver blankets to Hulston Cancer Center on Dec. 22.

“Many of us know someone who has been affected by cancer,” said Monica Kelts, Director of Operations. “For me it was my dad, a few short years ago.”

While Kelts’ father was undergoing treatment, she noticed how cold patients would get while going through chemotherapy.

“They keep the rooms a little bit cooler in the center, and the chemotherapy can make patients a little bit colder,” said Kelts. “As I sat there with my dad during his treatments, I realized that there was this need for a little bit of warmth for these patients.”

The group says the goal of this drive is to provide some level of comfort to patients as they continue their battle.

“Any ounce of hope that you can help bring to them makes a world of difference,” said Kelts.

In 2020, Holt Homes collected around 200 blankets. They want to beat that goal for 2021.

“We’re hoping as we get the community involved a little bit more this year,” said Kelts. “We want to spread our wings from past clients and bring in a lot more.”

Blanket and sock donations can be dropped off at the Keller Williams office located at 1619 E. Independence St, Springfield, MO 65804. Drop off hours will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

