Advertisement

Springfield real estate group’s annual blanket drive returns for third year, helps patients at Hulston Cancer Center

Local Real Estate Group’s Annual Blanket Drive Set to Help Local Patients at Hulston Cancer...
Local Real Estate Group’s Annual Blanket Drive Set to Help Local Patients at Hulston Cancer Center(KY3)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the third straight year, Holt Homes Group is collecting blankets and socks for patients at the Hulston Cancer Center.

Holt Homes Group is a Springfield-based real estate organization. The group is holding the drive from Nov. 19 to Dec. 20 and expects to deliver blankets to Hulston Cancer Center on Dec. 22.

“Many of us know someone who has been affected by cancer,” said Monica Kelts, Director of Operations. “For me it was my dad, a few short years ago.”

While Kelts’ father was undergoing treatment, she noticed how cold patients would get while going through chemotherapy.

“They keep the rooms a little bit cooler in the center, and the chemotherapy can make patients a little bit colder,” said Kelts. “As I sat there with my dad during his treatments, I realized that there was this need for a little bit of warmth for these patients.”

The group says the goal of this drive is to provide some level of comfort to patients as they continue their battle.

“Any ounce of hope that you can help bring to them makes a world of difference,” said Kelts.

In 2020, Holt Homes collected around 200 blankets. They want to beat that goal for 2021.

“We’re hoping as we get the community involved a little bit more this year,” said Kelts. “We want to spread our wings from past clients and bring in a lot more.”

Blanket and sock donations can be dropped off at the Keller Williams office located at 1619 E. Independence St, Springfield, MO 65804. Drop off hours will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hulston cancer center
Hulston cancer center(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men enter western Missouri home, shoot homeowner
Packages thrown off ravine in Blount County
Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama ravine
Rob Pilkington, 53, of West Plains was arrested Friday on suspicion of statutory sodomy in the...
Former employee with Howell County Sheriff’s Office charged in sex crimes case
A COVID-19 variant discovered in South Africa has scientists concerned.
EXPLAINER: What is this new COVID variant in South Africa?
Missouri State Football is preparing to host it's first playoff game in over 30 years, Saturday.
‘We’re fired up’: Missouri State football preparing to host first playoff game since 1990

Latest News

The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for Barbara Crismas,...
UPDATE: Springfield woman found safe after being reported missing Saturday
For the second straight season, the Missouri State Bears football season comes to an end with...
Missouri State football season ends with 32-31 home playoff loss to UT Martin
The Feztival of Trees raises money to provide local families of sick kids with transportation...
FEZtival of Trees returns for fourth year in Springfield
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slightly cooler on Sunday