Teen dies, two other teens hurt in crash near Cabool

CABOOL, Mo. (KY3) - A 13-year-old girl has died and two other teenagers were hurt in a single-car crash Saturday night near Cabool, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

None of the victims were identified, but MSHP says the crash involved a 13-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Highway 181, just two miles south of Cabool.

Investigators say the car traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and struck a fence. The 13-year-old girl, one of two passengers in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 14-year-old girl, who was driving the car, suffered serious injuries. The 13-year-old boy, the other passenger in the car, suffered minor injuries. Both were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

MSHP Troop G, which covers a portion of south-central Missouri, has reported 34 deaths from crashes in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.