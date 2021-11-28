Tips for navigating the post Thanksgiving traffic rush

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is officially coming to an end. That means many people who traveled for Thanksgiving are coming back today.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the Sunday after Thanksgiving at around 10 a.m. sees the busiest traffic of the entire weekend.

So what should you do if you need to get somewhere at a specific time? Seargent Mike McClure says you should plan ahead and anticipate some traffic delays. In other words, give yourself plenty of extra drive time.

“Typically our holiday weekends here in troop D pick up around 10 a.m.,” says Sgt. McClure. “So the earlier that you can get out the better. Or, if you’re not in a hurry to get home or get back to where you came from, later is just as good. Much, much later.”

McClure also wants to remind drivers that when traffic picks up -- it’s especially important to be a safe driver. Pay attention to the roads, be patient, and limit distractions.

“Distracted driving covers that whole range of... it could be eating, it could be changing the navigation system that you have in your vehicle, changing the radio station, changing the tune that you have on your phone, to a conversation that you’re having with somebody in the back,” says McClure.

In the long run, if you need to get out in the traffic rush, you should be patient and safe. That way it’s a happy and safe end to the holiday weekend.

