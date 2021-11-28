USDA to invest more than $350K to improve rural Missouri homes

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $358,000 in an effort to improve access to safe housing for dozens of rural Missouri homeowners.

D Clark Thomas, USDA Rural Development Missouri Acting State Director, announced the investment earlier this week.

USDA will offer the rewards through the Housing Preservation Grant Program. These grants are awarded to sponsoring organizations to help low-income homeowners improve their homes.

“USDA Rural Development has long partnered with various organizations, together making a larger impact in rural Missouri,” Thomas said. “The Housing Preservation Grant Program is an excellent example of how these partnerships positively benefit rural Missourians by funding needed health and safety home improvements for homeowners, improving the quality of life in rural America.”

The investment comes as part of a larger, nationwide announcement from USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack. Earlier this week, he announced USDA is investing $86 million to improve equitable access to jobs, business opportunities, education, housing and health care for people who live and work in rural areas. The announcement includes 218 investments across the nation.

Investments in Missouri include:

North East Community Action Corporation will use a $149,445 grant to repair 14 owner-occupied homes in Lewis, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Randolph and Shelby Counties. The repairs will be made in conjunction with the organization’s Weatherization and Home Repair Program.

A $150,000 grant to East Missouri Action Agency will be used to rehabilitate 16 owner-occupied homes in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Washington Counties.

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, Inc. will use a $58,825 grant to repair five owner-occupied homes in Butler, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, or Stoddard Counties.

The USDA Rural Development has 25 offices across the state to serve the 2.2 million residents living in rural Missouri.

