Advertisement

Worker shortage prompts cuts to St. Louis bus service

(WBNG 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Bus service will be reduced in St. Louis along more than three dozen routes this week because of a significant worker shortage.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Metro Transit currently has about 150 openings it is struggling to fill with most of those jobs being driver positions.

Normally the agency employs about 2,300 people. Officials are trying to find more workers by organizing job fairs, offering $2,000 hiring bonuses and trying to bring back some retired operators, but they’ve had only limited success with those efforts.

Taulby Roach, who leads the agency that oversees runs Metro Transit, said they are “literally begging for employees” now.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Haley Shell, 15, was last seen in Gassville on Friday, October 1.
UPDATE: Baxter County, Ark. teen, missing for nearly two months, found safe Saturday
Rob Pilkington, 53, of West Plains was arrested Friday on suspicion of statutory sodomy in the...
Former employee with Howell County Sheriff’s Office charged in sex crimes case
The Springfield Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for Barbara Crismas,...
UPDATE: Springfield woman found safe after being reported missing Saturday
Teen dies, two other teens hurt in crash near Cabool
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen vehicle and asking for the...
Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen vehicle

Latest News

Man arrested after shots fired during family dispute in Searcy County, Ark.
Here are the forecast highs for Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice Weather Week
USDA to invest more than $350K to improve rural Missouri homes
Lacey Stokes
Marshfield, Mo. insurance agent, charged with stealing from elderly couple, pleads guilty