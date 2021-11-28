Worker shortage prompts cuts to St. Louis bus service

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Bus service will be reduced in St. Louis along more than three dozen routes this week because of a significant worker shortage.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Metro Transit currently has about 150 openings it is struggling to fill with most of those jobs being driver positions.

Normally the agency employs about 2,300 people. Officials are trying to find more workers by organizing job fairs, offering $2,000 hiring bonuses and trying to bring back some retired operators, but they’ve had only limited success with those efforts.

Taulby Roach, who leads the agency that oversees runs Metro Transit, said they are “literally begging for employees” now.

