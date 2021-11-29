Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

Jamie Noelle Steward is wanted on a probation violation for stealing.
By Maria Neider
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Jamie Noelle Steward, 37
Jamie Noelle Steward, 37(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, Greene County deputies are asking for your help finding a woman on the run.

37-year-old Jamie Steward is wanted for probation violation. She pleaded guilty in June to stealing in Greene County. If you’ve seen Jamie Steward or have any information on her location, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
