CATCH-A-CROOK: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Jamie Noelle Steward, 37 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, Greene County deputies are asking for your help finding a woman on the run.

37-year-old Jamie Steward is wanted for probation violation. She pleaded guilty in June to stealing in Greene County. If you’ve seen Jamie Steward or have any information on her location, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

