City of Harrison, Ark. hosts “Christmas around the World” parade

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The city of Harrison, Arkansas will ring in the holiday season with its Christmas Parade Monday with a unique theme in line with holiday spirit.

Along with the parade, the city will also light the city tree located east of the Brandon Burlsworth Youth Center along North Spring Street.

Preparations by Harrison City Works and Explore Harrison have been happening for nearly two weeks, including over 200 light pole decorations, displays on the courthouse lawn, and music being played around the downtown square. It may not feel like it, but it is beginning to look and even sound like Christmas in Harrison.

”It’s the “Light up Harrison project,” as we call it,” said Matt Bell, Director at Explore Harrison. “We have so many hands involved, this year we’ve had Camp Jack. There’s been so many people from every walk of life want to come out and help get these lights up.”

This evening the final piece being lit, the city tree near downtown, is made entirely from lights.

”Our studio is on the square and we absolutely love the whole vibe with the lights and music on the square,” said Tamsyn Simon, dance coach at Ridge Runner Cloggers. “With all the little shops lit up, Harrison really embodies small town America.”

The lighting kicks off festivities for the annual Christmas Parade. While a big event for the city, this year’s theme may be more important.

”You know, it’s a moment for all of us to come together,” said Bell. “This year’s theme with ‘Christmas Around the World’ is a good chance for us to show some diversity with our Christmas parade.“

”We’re really excited to embrace the theme this year,” said Simon. “We’ve chosen to just go with everything. We have our giant globe with a dove signifying world peace and with have all kinds of different countries flags around it.”

The parade will begin at Creekside Community Center, go around the square, and finish at the end of main street. It begins at 7 p.m.

“Everybody comes out, old, young, newcomers, people that have lived here forever,” said Bell. “Everyone comes out and tonight’s parade should be something special.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.